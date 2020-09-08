No more mega ministries!

Dear Editor,

There is a view that Government Cabinets should be very small, with a very limited number of ministers. I have never shared this view.

The issues covered in ministerial portfolios today are many and complex and the workload is daunting, no matter how young and energetic the minister may be.

An adequate number of ministers are required to be conversant with their subjects and to efficiently and effectively execute their responsibilities. It also means that the permanent secretary's attention is not divided among too many things.

The mega ministries established in the 1970s, Ministry of National Mobilization and Human Resource Development, and in the 1990s, Ministry of Development, Planning and Production, as far as I am aware, were neither efficient nor effective. Now, we have ministries of economic growth and job creation, as well as industry, commerce, agriculture and fisheries.

Reviewing the Cabinets of other countries, small and large, I note they range from 20-35 members, and most have more manageable ministerial portfolios. I am in no way suggesting a 35-member Cabinet, but the alternative ought not to be these mega ministries.

Every country reviewed has a separate ministry of agriculture coupled with fisheries and possibly, rural development. Agro-industries naturally fall into the ministry of industry, commerce and investment. Giving the increasing importance of the issues, there should be a ministry clearly focusing on climate change, environment, meteorology, etc.

I am also of the view that ministers appointed from the Senate should be specially invited to participate in the sectoral debate during the consideration of the budget in the House.

I hope that for this term of the Government we will see a more adequate, efficient and effective Cabinet and an end to mega ministries. Most portfolios should not have to be under the direct oversight of the prime minister. All ministers should be accountable for their portfolios in Cabinet meetings. It is done in other countries.

M Thomas

Kingston 20