No need for armed takedown — infiltrate the gangs
Dear Editor,
“The last stage of the matter is that gangmen rule... Criminals flourish happily in our larger cities because they are given the full protection of the law.” (Will Durant [1929] Mansions of Philosophy, part 12, chapter 18)
The Government is playing a game of crime fighting and the media has decided to join in this sordid affair.
It is time the media acts like The Guardian newspaper in London, which took on the plight of the Windrush generation to achieve justice.
Attention needs to be paid to the inner-city communities and the people who inhabit these spaces, instead of the hype and adulation given to the so-called middle class, akin to the stratification between house slaves and field slaves on a West Indian sugar plantation of the 18th century. This is because at the root of most of the conflicts are injustice and prejudice.
Organised crime has to be tackled the way the Americans do it — infiltrate the gangs.
There is no need for armed takedown. If drugs are involved, investigators may well have to do drugs with the gangs; in car stealing, join with them; in cattle stealing, join with the cattle thieves; etc. After getting all the information take them down. There is no need for armed intervention. A live gangster is of more benefit than a dead one. This is how the Americans took down the bankers who were laundering money for Pablo Escobar's Medellin Cartel in the 1980s.
Also, follow the money and follow the women. What women admire most in a man is money and power. Gangsters have both. The late Wilmot “Motty” Perkins alluded to this when he said, “Woman nuh want nuh man fi send go a shop.”
Organised crime is a community affair. Nobody talks because all benefit.
Pauline Logan
Duncans PO
Trelawny
