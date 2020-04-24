No operational changes made to the control of KFTL

Dear Editor,

The Port Authority of Jamaica (PAJ) wishes to clarify and correct certain misrepresentation and/or misunderstanding of facts and information which has been published by the media in general, and in particular an article published in the Jamaica Observer on Friday, April 24, 2020.

In this regard, the Port Authority, restates the following:

• Kingston Free Port Terminal Limited (KFTL) is a special purpose vehicle established to carry out the management and operation of KFTL pursuant to a concession agreement dated April 7, 2015.

• KFTL is a subsidiary of CMA CGM which has other subsidiaries including Terminal Link and CMA Terminal Holdings Limited.

• At the time signing of the concession agreement Terminal Link held 100 per cent of the shares in KFTL.

• In accordance with the concession agreement, the shares were subsequently transferred to CMA CGM (60 per cent) and CMA Terminal Holdings Limited (40 per cent). The transfer was effective primarily because one of the shareholders in Terminal Link wanted to pursue interest in a development in Jamaica which would compete with the operations of the Kingston Container Terminal.

• Recently, CMA CGM decided to dispose of some of its shareholdings. One of such was the shareholdings in KFTL.

• In accordance with the concession agreement, KFTL notified the PAJ that 100 per cent of its shares were being transferred back to Terminal Link.

• The PAJ and the Government of Jamaica had discussions with CMA CGM/KFTL, and it was confirmed that there was no breach of the concession agreement, that is, there was no transfer of the controlling interest in KFTL outside of the CMA CGM's immediate subsidiary grouping.

• China Merchant Holdings has 49 per cent shareholding in Terminal Link and hence 49 per cent shares in KFTL. However, for all intent and purposes, CMA CGM maintains controlling interest in the company. No operational changes have been made with respect to the management or control of KFTL.

• We wish to advise that if the situation changes at any point in time there must be consent by the Government of the Jamaica and the Port Authority, and at that time the stakeholders and the people of Jamaica including the media will be informed.

The Port Authority of Jamaica

Kingston

kstiff@portjam.com