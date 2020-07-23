No time to look back now

Dear Editor,

These are interesting times. It's as though we are moving forward, but keep looking behind, because we are seemingly unable to make up our minds.

There is still the finger-pointing, with back-biting and self-pity in the mix. When will we dispel such flagrant silliness?

A dead man cannot give answers. He cannot defend himself. But, certainly during his lifetime, he would have earned his marks from those who were always keen to judge, if nothing else.

There is a pandemic! There is rampant criminality! There is poverty, illiteracy, even lack of running water, in our ultra-modern society!

There was a leader — Michael Manley. Today, there is a brand-new leader who must build his own name by providing stately service to Jamaicans, somehow. Thus, his version of the past, concerning Manley, should not be used as a distraction, here and now.

If we keep looking back to find someone to blame for the 'trending' woes we will become like rats, stuck in traps. We'll eventually decompose!

Erica Brown Marriott

c/o piapam2014@gmail.com