No time to look back now
Dear Editor,
These are interesting times. It's as though we are moving forward, but keep looking behind, because we are seemingly unable to make up our minds.
There is still the finger-pointing, with back-biting and self-pity in the mix. When will we dispel such flagrant silliness?
A dead man cannot give answers. He cannot defend himself. But, certainly during his lifetime, he would have earned his marks from those who were always keen to judge, if nothing else.
There is a pandemic! There is rampant criminality! There is poverty, illiteracy, even lack of running water, in our ultra-modern society!
There was a leader — Michael Manley. Today, there is a brand-new leader who must build his own name by providing stately service to Jamaicans, somehow. Thus, his version of the past, concerning Manley, should not be used as a distraction, here and now.
If we keep looking back to find someone to blame for the 'trending' woes we will become like rats, stuck in traps. We'll eventually decompose!
Erica Brown Marriott
c/o piapam2014@gmail.com
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy