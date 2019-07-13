PHOTO: Not a cruise!

Ashley Spencer (left), senior manager of Shipboard Talent Acquisition at Carnival Cruise Line, administers a psychometric test to students of Caribbean Maritime University (CMU), as part of the process to recruit the best talent for his company during a recent visit to CMU.

