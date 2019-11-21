Not taking cues from the USA
Dear Editor,
Every Jamaican must be concerned when Jamaica takes a particular developmental path. Where I differ is when it is asked whether Jamaica can trust the US in its bashing of China, Cuba, and Venezuela.
We do not need America to tell us what is going on in China, Cuba, and Venezuela. All those countries are communist/socialist countries. These governments do not advocate or advance the principles, values, and concepts of Christianity. Regardless of how we feel about America that cannot equate to us trusting China, Cuba, or Venezuela.
In China, they are closing churches, jailing pastors, and even rewriting scriptures. Cuba has ramped up religious persecution since the adoption of its revised constitution in April. There is a fear amongst Cuban pastors that the Government will further restrict religious freedom. As for Venezuela, since the appointment of Nicolas Maduro inflation has climbed over 50 per cent and the economy has taken a nosedive. Along with the upheaval in the social, political, and economic climate, the religious climate is also regressing.
In our Jamaican National Anthem, we pray “Eternal Father, bless our land, guard us with thy mighty hand. Keep us free from evil powers. Be our light through countless hours.”
So, as we pray, we must believe that God is, and He is a rewarder of those who diligently seek Him.
Jamaica must chart its own path and listen to God and no other nations.
Pauline Parnell
parnellpauline@hotmail.com
