Not willing to give up any more!

Dear Editor,

With the recent developments in the nation, with the crime wave, I have nothing but despair as to the path of the nation. This nation has strayed far away from the Vision 2030 it laid out for itself.

But that is the least of it all.

A recent social media post recently asked: Would you be willing to give up certain freedoms if it results in a safer society?

As much as I dislike how public opinion is basically trying to find a scapegoat for the crime wave, whether dancehall music, or whatever, this is just bizarre. Why should we give up the freedoms our fore parents fought and died for us to get?

To whom should we give up our freedoms for a “safe” society? The Government? The same Government that made us fifth on the list of most corrupt countries in the Caribbean, as we lose as much as five per cent of our gross domestic product (GDP) to corruption?

The same Government whose police force is inadequate and seems to be ineffective at chasing criminals, but chase average citizens, especially vendors that want to make a living after being forced into the informal sector, thanks to red tape to become a licensed sole proprietorship?

The same Government that led us to economic destruction from the Manley and Seaga periods of the 1970s to 1980s?

The same Government that is bankrupt about ideas for fighting crime. The same crime problem started by tribalised politics in the 1980s by a country divided?

The same Government that cannot fix the roads and public utilities properly?

The same Government that cannot arrive at conclusions that affect the nation without politicising the issues and sacrificing public interest?

The same Government that established National Housing Trust (NHT) to “give affordable housing”, but end up with few people actually benefiting, fewer innovations in construction, and the NHT basically used as a emergency fund to cover shortfalls?

If our Government cannot carry out its basic responsibilities in a liberal democracy, then why should we give up what's left of our freedoms to the same ones who have created the problems and have been so inadequate in fixing their own mistakes?

Marcus White

whitemarc918@gmail.com