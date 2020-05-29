Now is the time for Air Jamaica to fly
Dear Editor,
The economic fallout as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic should heighten our awareness of how fragile our Jamaican tourism industry is and how dependent we are on the US dollar for sustaining our financial stability.
In light of this, I think it's imperative that we take a fresh look at our tourism product and, especially, at which methods of transportation are available and who is actually controlling the flights that bring visitors to our shores.
One thing is certain, we are presently very dependent of foreign-owned airlines and cruise ships and, considering the tremendous growth that Jamaica had enjoyed pre-COVID-19, we should be giving serious critical thinking about once again having our own national airline.
I believe that the timing is right for the new Air Jamaica to once again sprout her wings and launch the new Jamaican tourism reality.
We need to reopen our borders and restart our tourism economy with some great attention, and I can think of no better way to provide that thrust than to launch our new airline, which should have the participation of every major tourism stakeholder and any Jamaican who is interested to invest in this most crucial of national ventures.
We need to quickly move forward with a most positive attitude for reopening our economy, of which tourism is the lifeblood, and not only must we create significant excitement for our visitors to be once again reminded that Jamaica is “irie, mon”, but we must also invigorate every Jamaican to participate in restoring that which is vital to each and every one of us.
Michael C Moyston
jahspeed@hotmail.com
