Now it's a parking nightmare!
Dear Editor,
The expression “water more than flour” is pretty old, but lives on forever in so many situations we face as a people.
One such situation is the vehicles-to-parking spaces ratio in towns across the island. The issue of overcrowded towns comes alive when one sees the chaos that is created by the lack of parking spaces. In places where there is designated parking for public and private vehicles they are bursting at the seams and cause traffic mayhem in the towns. This forces drivers to make their own parking, which causes even more congestion. And, looking at the bigger picture, this all leads to lower production.
The situation is amplified as more and more people purchase vehicles, multiple call centres and fast food establishments are established in town centre areas, and there is an increase in the volume of robot taxis.
Both legal and robot taxi operators have taken over the roads, and they use the roadway for to load and sometimes park their vehicles as they seek an easy escape from the men and women in red stripes.
It goes without saying that where there are heavy streams of people there will be the need for more transportation, as patience is not a gift Jamaicans were blessed with. But there needs to be a serious look at the issue of town planning, specifically parking and traffic flow.
The authorities need to look at constructing more elevated public parking garages and structured transport centres in town centres for public passenger vehicles. It is unsettling to know that after billions were spent to improve feeder roads, and widen highways, the town centres are now gridlocked with bumper-to-bumper traffic, especially during peak hours. For motorists who aid in the traffic gridlock by parking in no-parking areas, they should be made to feel it in their pockets with heavy fines; heavier than those presently imposed for the offence.
Hezekan Bolton
h_e_z_e@hotmail.com
