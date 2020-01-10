Observer's Racquel Porter put a real face to homelessness

Dear Editor,

I must congratulate your Jamaica Observer Staff Reporter Racquel Porter for placing a real face on the issue of homelessness in Jamaica. The dignity displayed by the writer in the treatment of the story of her subjects deserves a national honour. Like her article on the fire in a place of safety which claimed the lives of two children with special needs, Porter captures the soul and gut-wrenching pains of the Jamaican woman. With superb talent, Porter weaves a special humanitarian tapestry.

Homelessness has to be managed by the public hospitals and the homeless have already given that vote of confidence. It speaks volumes to the tireless efforts of our health care providers that, despite limited resources, they are saving lives with myriad interventions.

We even hear that medical personnel are aware that sometime their clients will specifically provide a medical history that will cause even the most knowledgeable consultant to facilitate immediate admission when the motive was simply to have a bed and a meal.

Those without shelter represent the impact of structural violence and mostly the cruel indifference in our family systems. It is a “crocodile culture” — an amphibian known to detest even their own offspring cohabiting in their 'waters'.

The solution: Help every Jamaican to independently own his/her own abode. Activities should be gathered and resources deployed.

Porter makes it quite clear in her article that the Jamaican woman is at the centre of the homelessness challenge in Jamaica. Explore the streets of downtown Kingston. It is mainly women sitting (many past retirement age) on the sidewalks without shelter.

Some are chastised as being wasteful of their youthful years and not being good stewards, but often a closer look at the situation will reveal that they have lived years of sacrifice. They raised children and provided homes and warmth for their young after fathers abandoned their children, and they poured all their resources into the education and safety of their young.

Many of these stalwarts could even be redeployed in the heath care system. These are possibly the best people to provide ancillary services to hospitals and support patient care. They are willing to do anything legal to have a safe, regular home, bed, bread, and bath.

There is no common return of kindness without housing. It is evident.

Writing Upastorm

