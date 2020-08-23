Occupation will ensure gangs become powerless

I was talking to a friend recently about a robbery caught on a video camera. It showed men in masks with guns. You couldn't make them out, of course. The video shows their clothing and their race, but that was about it. My friend argued ballistics, DNA, facial recognition and a few more Hollywood insights. None fit.

The men did not fire, they did not remove their masks and they did not have sex in the commission of the crime. My friend just couldn't accept that there was no fix to the puzzle.

You see, he did not understand that criminals do not commit crimes with a view to being caught. He also did not understand how unique Jamaica is in relation to our legal system. Let me explain.

Crime control and justice are not necessarily the same animal. In many ways they are distant cousins. Crime is controlled in communist countries by the powers of internment. It is that simple. If they have intelligence that you did the crime, you are done.

Is it just? Is it fair? Well, the bad guys go to jail and fewer innocents get impacted by crime, so to some degree it is. But this also allows for the abuse of people who are innocent. It might never impact an innocent person, but it could. Should that be the case, is there recourse?

In the United States of America (USA) crime is controlled by laws. These laws allow for the giving of confessions to the police without lawyers present and the introduction of previous convictions or conduct into court cases that are not relative to the specific offence being tried. And there is that 'three strikes you're out' law that can cause you to get life in prison for three convictions for relatively light offences.

There are, of course, the narcotics laws that give you up to 40 years in prison for possession and distribution. Is this justice? Yes, it is! The bad guy is usually the one who goes to prison, but it also allows for the stupid guy to say stuff that might not be true and that can be used against him. So, that could be problematic.

Or, in the case of the 'three strikes' offender, it gives the appearance of being punished for predicted offences. But, it certainly is an efficient way to control crime, though it might not be fair.

Then there is the 'Land we Love' — Jamaica. Our justice system is similar to the one used by the British. Therefore, if the criminal is confessing, we tell him to wait until his lawyer comes. The lawyer then tells him to shut up.

We also cannot introduce former conduct into the case convictions. So if a man is a serial rapist with convictions, we cannot bring that into a new case against him. And, of course, we removed our internment laws in 1994 — the famous Suppression of Crime Act. Therefore, if we know that you are a criminal and that you are killing every day in a mask, we still have to release you if we do not have evidence.

Remember, I started this article by saying that criminals do not commit crimes with the intention of getting caught. Unlike China, we cannot lock you up because we heard you did it, we have to prove it. To a large degree, England and other western European countries use a system similar to ours and they have crime control.

However, what they have that we don't is social welfare; they throw so much welfare at their poor that the poor do not really need crime to function. But they are wealthy and we are not.

So one would ask what of Barbados and other Caribbean countries that use a system similar to ours, are not wealthy like England, and have low crime?

Well, they did not have the 70s civil war. We did. You see, the 70s birthed a culture of endorsed street gangs and accepted thuggery. It is still here and although altered from its origin, it is an ingrained part of our culture.

This is the lifeblood of the high murder rate. This, I am sure, you knew, but do you now realise why we cannot use our 'fair' judicial system to combat it?

We stand alone in a unique position. And we need to accept our uniqueness and our hopelessness of using the crime and punishment approach to fight.

We are too fair and just to fight it like that. We are also too broke to use the British social welfare system, for now. But maybe that will change.

We need to move to a preventative crime strategy, rather than a solving crime solution. Our laws and our system are not geared toward creating disincentives to crime based on a likelihood of conviction. We have one detective investigating up to 30 murders and the criminals are not leaving evidence behind.

Prevention is impossible with this many criminals with this many guns and so few boots on the ground. This is our reality!

The solution? Well, I once again call for a massive expansion of the police force. This you may say we cannot afford. I agree. But I see the solution for this coming not from the hiring of more recruits, but rather from the establishment of a Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) reserve or, at the very least, an expanded use of the District Constabulary.

Our problem cannot be fought with career police officers alone, because we cannot afford to hire the numbers we need to occupy the garrisons and inner cities.

Occupation and occupation alone takes the power away from the gangs and their dons. This is not limited to when the communities are at war, but rather constant occupation that ensures that gangsters become powerless.

The citizenry is ready. There are thousands of applicants who want to become district constables being ignored. They cannot give you 40 hours of service per week and you cannot pay them, but they can serve. Reserves are a fixture in policing internationally. Occupation is a peacekeeping mechanism worldwide.

Our situation will never improve if we leave the gangs in charge when we leave the communities, or if we have to tolerate the gangs at election time, or if we accept that they must be provided for on construction sites. And the list goes on.

As the new generation of children are raised in these garrisons, they must see police officers on their doorsteps as they wake — not pushing them around, but protecting them. Otherwise, these garrison factories will produce more and more criminals and this cycle will continue.

Jamaican problems need Jamaican solutions, not American or European solutions. Our solutions lie in the hands of our honest, law-abiding people, and in those hands rifles! This is where the effort needs to be directed. Anything else is chasing rainbows and at its end is no pot of gold, but rather another dead body.

