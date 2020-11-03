Of COVID-19 vaccines and

Dear Editor,

With the world in turmoil and much observed confusion in the so-called developed countries, I have concerns with the seeming intervention of political considerations in the development of an effective vaccine to the novel coronavirus and its timeline.

It is obvious to this writer that in a particular country the authorities at the highest level are more concerned about winning an election at the expense of its citizens' health. At the same time, the need to find an effective vaccine is seemingly based on conducting tests among vulnerable communities in equally vulnerable Third World countries. The reason for my doubts about the intent of developers of these untested vaccines is based on past experience in which deliberate infection of people was reportedly carried out without regard for their health and recovery, because their lives were considered to be of no major concern.

The United States, in particular, is currently on a path of seeming autocratic rule, which is likely to affect poor countries, which will become greater pawns in the fight for supremacy between countries of a similar bent and ruled by people of a similar selfish intent.

I am asking that all concerned Jamaicans join with me in pressing our Government to disclose all agreements that have been entered into, with respect to gifts of unapproved vaccines for test purposes as a condition for acceptance of other forms of aid, including emergency hospitals.

William McKenzie

