One lesson in COVID-19 — zoning

Dear Editor,

It is evident that this novel coronavirus is teaching a valuable lesson: People need people, and selfishness erodes that purpose.

This virus also gives us the unique opportunity to go back to basics, like zoning. If we were utilising zoning in the education system every rural school would be able to have face-to-face teaching, because most kids and teachers would live in the community and walk to school; either way, they would only come in contact with their neighbours at church and all social gatherings. Therefore, zoning plays a critical role in not only offsetting transportation but also in ending the dreaded Common Entrance, Grade Six Achievement Test, and Primary Exit Profile angst. Students would simply transfer into the school in their community.

The virus should force adults to end this stigma of good school/bad school, because all schools teach the same maths. Success has nothing to do with the school. In fact, your success depends on you!

Many of these adults did not even complete high school but they are the first to teach their children the stupid notion of “traditional high school”. If a child chooses to be successful he/she will be successful in any school; it's not a matter of traditional placing.

If you live downtown you should attend Kingston College, St Andrew Technical High School, St George's College, or Kingston High. If you live in Mona you should attend Campion College, Mona High, or any school within your legitimate address.

Many of the people fighting to get into Wolmer's should focus on uplifting their own alma mater, getting their old school on par with Wolmer's, because it has a great past students' association, just like Munro College or Clarendon College. You too must work to fix up Kingston High, fix up Tivoli; it makes no sense to pour your energy and time into other schools.

COVID-19 has many lessons we must learn.

Pamela Pitter

