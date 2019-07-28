Opportunity in sargassum research

The sargassum weed, which grows and spreads into thick floating mats, washed onto the beaches of the Caribbean in large volumes, particularly in 2011, 2014 and 2015, and reached unprecedented levels in 2018.

Indeed, the rate of spread of the sargassum weed in 2018 was such that there was great worry that the tourism industry, the lifeblood of many Caribbean islands, was threatened. The worry was justified because it spanned the Atlantic Ocean from West Africa to the Caribbean, and appeared off the coast of Brazil and Mexico.

It is estimated that it covered 8,850 kilometres with weight of 22 million tons, and the noxious smell was said to have caused a decline of 35 per cent in tourism in some parts of the Caribbean.

While the weed clogs fishing nets and fish pots and cuts off the air from coral reefs and mangroves, we are told that instead of killing fish it actually nurtures over 120 species.

For some time now, The University of the West Indies (UWI) has been hosting seminars at which the threat posed by sargassum and remedial measures are discussed.

While the pungent, smell and the gases emitted by the weed can cause olfactory problems, we are told that in some Caribbean territories sargassum is used as animal feed and food for humans, in cosmetics, and for the manufacture of disposable-food containers, and bricks for construction.

It is also believed that sargassum can be used as organic fertiliser if there is a cost-effective method of separating sand from the weed. The most propitious method seems to be to intercept the weed at sea before it gets to shore. How to do this and the affordability are questions yet to be answered.

We are encouraged by the approach of regional scientists to avoid passively accepting that the only solution is to clean up the weed and dump it as effectively as possible.

The UWI's Faculty of Science and Technology, in response to a request for research partnerships from Jamaica's National Environment and Planning Agency, established a research collective in September 2018 to “explore the potential commercial uses of sargassum”. To date the UWI working group has completed the analysis of the nutrients and other compounds in the three types of sargassum found in Jamaican waters. In addition, the UWI research collective is exploring collaboration with other universities and research institutes.

In addition to the research already being done, we propose that our scientists establish if the weed has any medicinal properties, as suggested by Chinese folk medicine.

Research, of course, needs funding, and with Caribbean countries spending less than one per cent of GDP on research and development, maybe the funding for the kind of research we are proposing here could come from the tourism industry itself.

Additionally, this research could also be an early beneficiary for some of the $200 million allocated by the Government in the 2019/20 Budget, as part of the Administration's effort to drive entrepreneurship through research and development.