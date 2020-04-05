Optimism, not pandering, Justice Panton

Dear Editor,

Would you do me the honour of publishing my response to the comments by Justice Seymour Panton in the article 'Panton slaps attorneys who give clients impression they know how court will rule' published in the Jamaica Observer on Sunday, April 5, 2020.

Judge Panton, for whom I have the greatest respect, has misjudged me. You overlooked the tweet that said neither Taveres-Finson nor I knew the Court of Appeal's decision, but we were confident.

We are still confident and, as you know, there have been many cases that our Court of Appeal has disallowed and which, because we were confident and proceeded to the Privy Council, we were successful.

I hold no bias against the British Court and only seek justice for all my clients.

While I respect the Court of Appeal's judges, and the right to their view, my right to my view must also be respected.

I hold the view that every Jamaican is entitled to a fair trial and deprecate your view that attorneys pander “to the criminal underworld”. What we do, Sir is to give hope and expectation to all our clients based on our assessment of their case.

All clients are told, when we await decisions of the courts, to expect the worse. This case has been no different.

I respect your view on the Privy Council, but my availing access to the Privy Council on behalf of my client is not based on intellectual aptitude, as intelligence is not determined by ethnicity.

I also guard zealously my right to my views and to express same and as you know I don't uphold the status quo, but that is because of my origin. I will proceed to the Privy Council with the same expectation and optimism as I proceeded to the Court of Appeal.

Forgive my disappoint, but it is real and has merit. I used this medium to express my views as you used the print media to express yours. Respects, Sir, always️.

Valerie Neita-Robertson, QC

valerie.crobertson@gmail.com