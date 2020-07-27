Our cricket is being played without brains

Dear Editor,

I am in pain. It is caused not by age or illness. It is caused by West Indies cricket.

I cannot understand why we bother to flip a coin at the beginning of a Test match because the West Indies always asks the other side to bat.

Our cricket is played without brains. This has been the position since Curtly Ambrose and Courtney Walsh left the scene.

Look at what is going on in England at the moment. We batted first in the first Test and won. We won the toss in the second Test but sent England in, although we fielded an unchanged team. We lost the match, needless to say.

We won the toss in the present Test match and sent England in to bat. At the moment of writing, England are over 200 runs for four wickets.

If we win this match it will be one of cricket's surprises.

Why did we choose to send England in when the following facts were known?

1) According to the weather forecast that day was expected to be the best day of the five for cricket. One would assume we would like to bat on the best day.

2) Stokes, who won the second Test match for England, is nursing an injury and may not be fit to bowl. Why not put him in the field instead of giving him an extra day to rest?

3) West Indies have picked the spinner Rahkeem Cornwall so one would expect that we would like to bowl last on the wicket. Why would we want him to be bowling on the best cricket day when the wicket is expected to be best for batting?

4) Shannon Gabriel is nursing an injury so one would expect that we would not want him to be bowling on the first day.

West Indian captains and their advisers need to remind themselves that when we bat first there is no possibility of having to bat to save the follow-on, as has been our case for decades now.

Goodness gracious! Am I missing something?

Seymour Panton

srp@cwjamaica.com