Our motto masks no issues
Dear Editor,
Columnist Louis E A Moyston in his piece 'Racism: Alive and well in Jamaica', published in the Jamaica Observer on July 7, 2020, wrote that, “The race and colour problems in Jamaica are denied and rejected in the motto chosen: Out of Many One People.” Such an interpretation is a misrepresentation of the different ethnic groups that came to Jamaica.
The Jamaican heritage admixture, as shared in the article, 'Out of many, one people — our heritage' ( Observer October 22, 2019), includes, but is not limited to “the Akan people (Twi, Ashanti, Akyem) along with other Africans from the Dante and Bono people, followed by Igbo, Yoruba, Ettu, and Fon people, Ibibio people, and Congo or Guinea people along with the Indian, Chinese and Europeans”.
We also have descendants of the Miskito and Tainos.
Ethnicity does not apply only to the Indians and Chinese who originally came as indentured labourers.
Ethnicity refers to the cultural characteristics of someone. In this sense, ethnicity is something that is not always visible. Ethnicities are therefore not an exclusive term for other groups outside of Africa. Failure to recognise that most Jamaicans have an heritage admixture of these different ethnicities leads to the ultimate misunderstanding of our identity and the role that ethnicity plays in Africa. To exclude African descendants with the designated one cap Africans classification is misleading. This one-name-fits-all cap was the first act of emasculating people of African descent, since it struck at the very root of identity.
Out of Many One People is not a “mask”, but a factual reality of who we are as a nation.
Dudley C McLean II
Mandeville, Manchester
dm15094@gmail.com
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy