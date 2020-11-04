Our roadways are key to a sustainable economy

Dear Editor,

I am dumbfounded by the state of affairs regarding our nation's road network, particularly in Kingston and St Andrew.

There is an alarmingly common practice that I have observed with several public entities that have taken upon themselves to dismantle the roadways for purposes of installing and fixing pipelines and/or networking systems, most likely to facilitate enhanced efficiency of their services to private households and corporate entities. Now, while I understand that maintenance and expansion must be executed periodically, it must be conducted in an effectual, prudent and sagacious manner to ensure risks and losses are substantially minimised.

Further, to aggravate quite a seemingly precarious situation on hand, Jamaica is currently experiencing a construction boom of hundreds of high-rise apartments across every nook and cranny across the Corporate Area. This has resulted in increased demand for supply from National Water Commission (NWC), Jamaica Public Service (JPS), Flow, among other entities, to execute mechanical and construction projects along the roadways to facilitate these developments.

Frankly, many of these service companies and developers are certainly not operating in alignment with the doctrine surrounding social responsibility. There must be equilibrium between economic growth and the welfare of society and the environment.

There is a total disregard for the nation's roadways and drainage systems. How is it ethically responsible to dig up the roadway and leave giant, gaping holes in its midst with no apprehension as to what happens after? We are plagued with an increasingly eroding road framework in the island's capital due to their sheer negligence and lack of monitoring on the part of government agencies to ensure regulations are adhered to by all parties concerned.

Notably, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Economic Output 2020 has reported that China is now the world's largest economy. Based on several recent studies conducted, it was concluded that China's intense participation in chiefly transport infrastructural investment within their homeland and across the world has immensely contributed to the country gaining the top spot. China's senior political officials announced in 2019 that over US$100 billion will be invested in roadway, railway, and waterway construction projects across China. The Chinese have long argued that development projects of these nature are vital for keeping people and goods on the move, thereby sustaining a strong economy.

The hour has arrived for those who are quite insistent on deteriorating the nation's corridors to desist. The veil of ignorance must be lifted. Our roads possess the key to creating a competitive, durable and flourishing economy, so a concerted effort must be made to preserve these structural designs at all costs.

National Works Agency (NWC), might I add, should urgently consider devising some sort of agreement or fines system with these organisations and construction developers to ensure that once maintenance and/or building activities have been finalised the affected roadway(s) must be fully and properly patched in short order. If we continue to sit idly by and permit this short-sighted and impolitic act to continue we will be faced with a vast sea of cavernous craters to contend with.

Let us utilise foresight in our outlook and learn from economic champions worldwide to create a more vibrant future for our island nation.

Tara Henry

henry.tara42@gmail.com