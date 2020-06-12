Our statues and monuments

Dear Editor,

I notice that since the diabolical murder of George Floyd in the United States, and the subsequent aftermath of the event, demolition of monuments giving glory to proponents of the slave trade in the 'New World' are being torn down in England, the United States, and other places. Opinions are being generated in Jamaica as to whether we should follow suit and tear down Columbus, Victoria, Rodney, and others here.

I am by no means a student of history, but I don't support the idea of tearing down ours. We should, instead, use these monuments as teaching opportunities for serious students of history, by which they can engage in serious debate on the pros and cons of the contribution of these individuals.

We cannot eliminate the fact that slavery was once a part of our existence and the effects are still being experienced in our society and will be for thousands of years to come.

There is no doubt that the destruction of our flora and fauna started with the arrival of Columbus. The emancipation process was already well in progress when Victoria, as a young girl, became queen; so, in fairness to her, maybe we should not blame her too much, and maybe without Rodney, we would have ended up as a colony of France, which would be neither here nor there.

Does all this mean we should tear down one of the world's most popular statues at the corner of Oxford Road and Knutsford Boulevard, and many of the old churches and other buildings built by slave labour?

The fact that we disgust what has happened under slavery and colonialism does not mean we should forget it.

The Jews don't forget Egyptian or Babylonish captivity and slavery that happened thousands of years ago, and one day the Holocaust may join those events as part of scripture.

Trevor Samuels

tasamuels@cwjamaica.com