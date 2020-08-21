OUR urges consumer responsibility

Dear Editor,

Robert Clarke, in a letter to the editor published in the Jamaica Observer on August 13, 2020, questioned the role of the Office of Utilities Regulation (OUR) in consumer protection. He urged the OUR to “have the JPS [Jamaica Public Service Company Limited] teach its customers how to read their meters and how to calculate how much electricity they actually use in a given month”.

We would like to thank Clarke for his encouragement and confirm that, indeed, the OUR has always recognised that the utility providers have a responsibility to inform their customers about their services and have imposed such requirements. This includes requiring simplified messages to explain billing terminologies, make bills more easily understood, and provide meter reading tips.

The OUR is aware that both the JPS and the National Water Commission (NWC) have information on their websites and social media pages instructing their customers as to how to read bills and meters. Their directions take the form of messages, including videos and graphics intended to make such information easily understood. We note that utility providers also use bill stuffers as well as publish information in the media.

The OUR has also continually sought to empower utility consumers by providing billing-related information in our weekly radio programmes. These messages are also on our website and social media pages. Additionally, our consumer affairs officers offer ready assistance to customers by way of explaining their bills and providing guidance on how to read both their bills and meters.

Clarke, I am sure you will agree that, in as much as utility providers have an obligation to keep their customers informed, consumers also have a responsibility to try and access the information they require, and make time to read, watch, listen, and understand information that will better position them to hold their utility providers accountable.

At the OUR, we strongly believe that an informed consumer is powerful. Please reach out to us directly if you need more information or wish to discuss how we can assist with a specific situation. We are very accessible to the public. Continue to keep safe in these challenging times.

Elizabeth Bennett Marsh

Public Education Specialist

Office of Utilities Regulation

elizabeth.bennett@our.org.jm