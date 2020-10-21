Out of error can come good

Dear Editor,

The following is an open letter to former US Vice-President Joe Biden:

The founding fathers of the United States of America rightly proclaimed the equality of man and enshrined that status in the constitution. When it became clear that “man” included slaves, President Abraham Lincoln led in the effort to create “a more perfect union” by victory in the American Civil War.

During Reconstruction, “Jim Crow” enacted laws based on colour — pure white was the privileged class and black the disenfranchised. Further, black was defined as anyone having “coloured” blood from a “wee drop” across the spectrum of blackness to midnight black. All who were designated black sat in the back of the bus, attended substandard schools, and used inferior toilets.

Unknowingly, Jim Crow had devised a master stroke of unity for blacks. For when Martin Luther King Jr et al began to intensify the civil rights struggle blacks could not be divided, and thus conquered. Thanks to Jim Crow for his unwitting error.

During the presidency of Donald Trump all the worst elements of racism have been revealed. His management of COVID-19 resulted in many Americans being at home with time to rethink the meaning of life, and they got the opportunity to see George Floyd's death on TV and social media. So, they — black and white — came out of their houses and marched in the streets with no leader except the still small voice of conscience, triggering empathy all over the world. Thanks to Donald Trump, the true greatness of America has emerged.

And now it is time we have President Joe Biden, a strong man of humility and decency, a man of faith who doesn't wear God on his sleeve but trusts him in action. America needs to rediscover the role Jesus Christ is playing in redeeming the world, and do that without tending to theocracy.

The courage of your vice-presidential candidate Kamala Harris, the love of your family, and the support of well-thinking Americans will propel you to the White House to re-engage God's redemptive process.

God bless you and America, and indeed the world… and did I mention Jamaica?

Michael H Elliott

Gordon Town PO

St Andrew