Pandemic of indiscipline adds to COVID woes

Given the significant spike in COVID-19 cases over the past few days, we're not surprised by the new curfew hours and the protocols governing political campaigning announced by Prime Minister Andrew Holness on Friday.

We have taken special note of the election campaign measures as we believe they should have been in place the minute Prime Minister Holness announced the election in Parliament on August 11. For, as we stated in this space a few days ago, the blatant disregard for the established COVID-19 safety protocols, exhibited by candidates and their supporters from both the ruling Jamaica Labour Party and Opposition People's National Party (PNP) on nomination day, was sheer lunacy.

There are no innocents in this matter; therefore, no one should try to absolve themselves from blame. The political parties threw caution to the wind as they supplied supporters with shirts, placards, and other memorabilia, and organised transportation for them, while the supporters — who all seem to be incapable of thinking about their own safety, and indeed the safety of others — congregated in large groups to greet and cheer on their benefactors.

One of the developments we find most amazing is the claim by the PNP on Friday that the Government, in calling the election, chose its own interests “over the health and welfare of the majority of the Jamaican people”.

As far as we remember, on the day when the prime minister named the election date in Parliament the announcement was greeted with loud and sustained applause by the Opposition. In fact, Opposition Leader Dr Peter Phillips, in his response, stated that his colleagues on his side of the chamber welcomed the announcement.

So trying now to score cheap political points is most unbecoming of the PNP.

What all candidates, their handlers, and supporters now need to do is observe the new campaign protocols outlined by the prime minister on Friday. The police, as well, must monitor the behaviour of people on the hustings and should not resile from prosecuting anyone found to be in breach, regardless of their station.

The disregard for the safety protocols, not just by the politicos but by Jamaicans who recently returned home, is symptomatic of indiscipline rooted in our culture. We see it daily on our streets — taxi and bus drivers, as well a some operators of private motor vehicles who scoff at the road code, people who refuse to join lines, those who ignore laws governing the use of public space, and individuals who stage events without the necessary permits.

Postponing the general election will not help because the campaign mingling will most likely trigger another COVID-19 surge.

Our job now is to, first, minimise that surge. Second, make the necessary preparations in the public health system in anticipation of more cases. And, third, do everything possible to insulate the resilient corridors that are vital to the economic survival of the country.