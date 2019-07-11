Passive mass murders the result of sanctions

Dear Editor,

Whether in Occupied Palestine, Syria, Somalia, Yemen, Iran, or Venezuela, US alliance-imposed blockades and sanctions are hugely deadly.

Economic experts have determined that Donald Trump-imposed sanctions on the impoverished state of Venezuela have so far been associated with five million refugees and 80,000 excess deaths from deprivation in the last two years. Alternative estimates are of some 45,000 to 173,000 such deaths. The Organization of American States predicts eight million Venezuelan refugees by the end of 2020.

If Americans are unmoved by US sanctions being linked to 16,000 to 60,000 Venezuelan under-five infant deaths each year, and violent US hegemony being linked to 5.4 million Third World under-five infant deaths each year, one supposes that those Americans with a skerrick of patriotism would surely be moved by the passive mass murder of Americans.

Does the present American regime fervently believe in the right to life of the unborn, but evidently not of the born?

Decent people must:

(i) inform everyone they can; and

(ii) urge and apply boycotts, divestment and sanctions against child-killing territories.

All those US lackeys, be they politicians, parties, corporations or countries, are complicit in the deaths if they do not act in opposition to the blockades and sanctions.

Dr Gideon Polya

Melbourne, Australia

gpolya@bigpond.com