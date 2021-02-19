Perhaps the African descent story is not over
Dear Editor,
In chains our ancestors crossed the Atlantic from Mama Africa, lost and confused about what their future held. Slavery became their identity for years, as their own destinies were interrupted by colonial rulers who benefited from their toiling. Forced labour resulted in severe trauma, at times even death.
Throughout the ages they fought for freedom bit by bit, successfully earning the rewards of their desire to be free.
Some have formed countries and governments with people who protested against the dominating power of colonialism, while some are still under its control.
Bob Marley often sang lyrics that condemned imperialism, because he saw the strength and beauty of our people. Marcus Garvey preached the same, empowering people of African descent to take pride in their own strengths and abilities, even beauty as well. Nelson Mandela was imprisoned because of the same injustice that interrupted his continental family's destiny. And many others followed after them as they set the standard in history.
Racism has been a lot more pronounced in countries like the US, as the brutal killing of George Floyd echoed throughout the world last year. Perhaps it was a year to truly see things clearly.
But, again, there's a budding of a new flower; a dawning of a new day. White supremacy is slowly bowing its knee after 12 years ago the first African American man took the presidency of the United States — the highest office of the land. His legacy continues as we now have witnessed the first Afro-Indian woman, Kamala Harris, becoming vice-president.
Perhaps a people can go from chains to power, from slavery to royalty. Perhaps the African descent story is not over. What else is there to conquer. Oh, I wonder...
Rene P Lambert
renepllambert@gmail.com
