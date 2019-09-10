Phillips was not gracious in victory

Dear Editor,

Many of us are relieved to see the end of a bitterly fought campaign between the two Peters of the People's National Party (PNP). A 96 per cent voter turnout meant that nearly every delegate was present at National Arena for the election, which augured well for the party in general.

It also means that the party was not dead, but alive and kicking.

From what we saw on television, spirits and vibes were high in both camps, something any good leader and members of the hierarchy should seek to capitalise on. Still, we knew that in the end one group would have been left in tears.

This would be a crucial moment for whichever Peter emerged victorious and a defining moment for demonstrated unity in the party.

But many of us, including journalists watching the announcement, were left in utter disbelief as Comrade Leader Dr Peter Phillips delivered a most ungracious acceptance speech by referring to 'Rise United' supporters as “the other side”. Surely, his 'One PNP' supporters will defend his feeble attempt at extending the olive branch. However, we note that not once did he mention Peter Bunting's name in his address. Not once did he properly name Comrades and invite them to unite.

Sir, referring to your own colleagues as “they” is a poor showing, and you missed a grand opportunity to unite your Comrades right there on the ground. At least then half the battle would have been won. Imagine how many beautiful shots the media photographers would have captured as Comrades clad in One PNP and Rise United gear hugged each other and sent a strong signal to the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) and the country at large. It also doesn't help that in the aftermath One PNP supporters have taken on the likeness of dons all over social media and mobile phones, gloating and issuing expulsion threats.

Now, instead, you must start from ground zero trying to unite a party split right down the middle. I commend Bunting, who was gracious in defeat, acknowledging you by name twice in a four-minute interview while you were on stage referring to Rise United supporters as “ they” and the “other side”.

Labourites are on social media circulating a photograph of Andrew Holness and Audley Shaw on stage in a show of unity immediately following their presidential race. What a contrast!

Dr Phillips, get over yourself. Peter Bunting did not invent the concept of a PNP leadership challenge. You know this all too well. For the sake of your legacy and your beloved party, get over it and move on.

Robert Kennedy gave a speech which prevented riots in Indianapolis following the assassination of Dr Martin Luther King Jr. Look it up on YouTube. Words are powerful. Please get yourself a good speech writer. You will need to deliver the speech of your political career come conference day in a few weeks. Every single word will count.

You may have won the election. But you have lost some hearts. The word is love.

Marie Campbell

marieanncampbell@gmail.com