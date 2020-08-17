Playing politics with COVID-19

Dear Editor,

Just recently I read an article in which Member of Parliament for St Ann South Eastern Lisa Hanna flat out opposed the Government's stance to hold people in breach of quarantine orders responsible. She argued, “Prosecute me!” claiming difficulties with adherence when in contact with her constituency.

As a resident of her constituency for years I found her stance embarrassing, as we are not barbaric and incapable of following rules geared towards our own safety, as her statement would imply.

I fail to see how such a reprehensive stance can be flaunted to deter the Government from prosecuting individuals who knowingly put others at risk after agreeing to follow quarantine orders.

After such a stance from Hanna, I was flabbergasted to hear shadow minister of health and wellness Dr Morais Guy now arguing that the Government should take responsibility for the current spike in cases, instead of blaming Jamaicans. The only rationale I can see for such contradiction is opposing for opposing sake.

Normally I would ignore this as I am familiar with the political tactic of undermining your opponent to gain traction, but at a time like this it is unacceptable.

All political leaders must see themselves equally responsible to do everything humanly possible to secure the health and safety of all Jamaicans. This means supporting the Government, both in action and speech, and opposing only when doing so is in the best interest of all.

This virus has the potential to affect all of us negatively, so I am lost on how anyone could find it plausible to play politics around it. Such a travesty is mind-boggling, to say the least.

Patricia Clarke

patriciaclarke230@yahoo.com