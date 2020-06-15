Please, give football fans some hope!

Dear Editor,

The following is an open letter to Concaaf members and media:

With the AFC World Cup qualifiers ready to resume in October of this year, I see no reason why Concaaf can't do the same.

There would be no need to change the current Concaaf World Cup qualifying format, as there would be four match dates in 2020, 10 match dates in 2021, and six match dates in 2022 if Fifa were to extend the time for World Cup qualifying to include the May 30 to June 14, 2022 international window, for a total of 20 match dates.

The Hex and seven to 35 bracket would require 10 match dates to complete, the fourth-place Hex vs the winner of the seven to 35 bracket play-off would require two match dates to complete, and the inter-continental play-off would also require two match dates to complete for a total of 14 match dates.

No more headaches in trying to figure out a new qualifying format for Concaaf, and all the fans could start looking forward again to the resumption of the world's best sporting competition. The problem and uncertainty that COVID-19 has created for international soccer could be solved today if Concaaf announced the start of World Cup qualifying in October.

What are you waiting for? If there is going to be a second wave of COVID-19, Concaaf would have to postpone these match dates again, but for now, please give us fans some hope and something to look forward to.

Robert Janning

soccerbook@hotmail.com