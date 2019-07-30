Please help children in State care enjoy Emancipendence
Dear Editor,
At this time of the year Jamaicans are eagerly awaiting two significant celebrations – Emancipation Day on August 1 and Independence Day on August 6.
Schools are on holiday and the summer heat is upon us, but despite the limited rainfall and the lack of water in a number of communities we are still going to celebrate.
Children are enjoying the break from school and some might even participate in the festivities of 'Emancipendence' celebrations, or just attend as spectators. Parents will find the extra cash which will allow the children to attend any of the activities put on by the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC) or other activities such as the Denbigh agricultural show.
Some children, however, will not be able to attend any of these activities due in most part to a lack of financial resources. These are the children in State care who live at a children's home and who are not as fortunate as other children.
Corporate Jamaica has been carrying a heavy load in sponsoring activities and events, individuals or groups to attend or participate in these festivities.
Like I did last year, I am again making an appeal for those voiceless children who are in State care. Children who would like to attend Mello Go Roun', the JCDC Gospel Song Finals or the Festival Queen Coronation. They too would want to visit Denbigh to see the animals, visit the parish booths, see the displays or watch the donkey helping to make cane juice.
We cannot continue to say the children are the future when we are not allowing them to a part of the present. Let them be a part of what is happening in their country, especially at this time.
Sylvester Anderson, JP
Valentine Gardens
Kingston 19
sly1962@hotmail.com
