PNP delegates should place Jamaica first

All indications late yesterday were that Mr Joe Biden was on his way to victory over incumbent Mr Donald Trump for presidency of the United States for the next four years.

That, notwithstanding lawsuits by Mr Trump who has alleged electoral fraud.

Globally, the hope will be that the United States — which like the rest of the world is currently in a huge battle to contain COVID-19 — will settle quickly after a bitter and divisive campaign.

The world needs leadership from an America that is not only mighty economically and militarily, but which is at ease with itself and others.

Among the many challenges for Mr Biden, a Democrat, will be the task of uniting his great country which is divided on a range of issues.

Thoughts of unity are also at front and centre locally, as just over 3,500 delegates of Jamaica's Opposition People's National Party (PNP) vote today to decide whether Ms Lisa Hanna or Mr Mark Golding should be the sixth president of their party.

Whoever wins will be replacing that admirably able public servant, Dr Peter Phillips, who is walking away after the massive parliamentary election defeat of September 3.

That election was marked by an unprecedented low voter turnout of 37 per cent — a sobering detail for even the victors, the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP).

It's widely held that the 14-49 margin of the September 3 defeat for the PNP was affected, in no small measure, by the decision of many Comrades to stay away from the polls.

Member of Parliament and PNP Vice-President Mr Phillip Paulwell, who supports Ms Hanna, tells us that more than “140,000 PNP supporters of the past” did not vote.

Disunity — much of which goes back to 2008, when former party president Mrs Portia Simpson Miller was challenged by Dr Phillips, and seemingly made worse last year by Mr Peter Bunting's failed challenge to Dr Phillips — is cited as a main reason for disaffection among Comrades.

Some also argue that for all his proven ability as Cabinet minister down the years — not least as finance minister 2012-2016 — the 70-year-old Dr Phillips was never going to beat the popular 48-year-old prime minister and JLP leader, Mr Andrew Holness.

Regardless of the various arguments, whoever wins today must achieve a unified PNP if the party is to have a realistic chance of victory when next elections are called.

The good thing is that, true to the commitment of the presidential candidates, the internal campaign has been mostly civil, decent, and orderly, despite the odd deviation by supporters.

Also, Mr Golding, a senior member of Mr Bunting's campaign team last year, and Ms Hanna, who was at the right hand of Dr Phillips, have vowed to wholeheartedly support the other, no matter the result.

So today PNP delegates, having heard at length from the opposing camps, must make a choice.

They should bear in mind that Jamaica needs a strong, united PNP, not just to keep the current Government on its toes and on the straight and narrow, but in order to be able to take on leadership when called on to do so.

Today, the PNP delegates should place Jamaica first.