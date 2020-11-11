PNP delegates missed an opportunity

Dear Editor,

Don't get me wrong, I think newly elected People's National Party (PNP) leader Mark Golding is a decent man, with credentials to match. I just don't think he was the right choice to lead the party and to become the next leader of Opposition.

Firstly, Golding was never interested in leadership, he said so himself. He is low-key, low-energy person who prefers the background and tends to shy away from the limelight. Besides being a Member of Parliament I don't believe he has ever held an elected party position. Most Jamaicans don't know him. One rarely sees Golding outside of his garrison constituency in St Andrew Southern; the only times I recall was when he campaigned for Peter Bunting last year, and most recently when he campaigned for himself. Mark will have his work cut out for him, he does not travel the country and isn't too familiar with the groundwork involved in campaigning at various levels.

I respect the delegates' decision, but maybe it's time for the PNP to review the process of choosing a leader within the party.

Last year, Peter Bunting ran an incredible campaign to unseat Peter Phillips, who most agreed was too dormant and inactive and detached. Bunting's campaign created energy and interest not seen in the party for many years. His speeches were riveting, and his organisational skills were impeccable, even Labourites were drawn to his events. He was rejected (marginally by 76 votes) by the delegates. Bunting was able to connect more with people outside the party than with those who had a vote as delegate.

Prior to the last general election, a Bill Johnson poll showed that the majority favoured Bunting to succeed Peter Phillips, which spoke to his popularity outside the party. I believe PNP delegates got caught up with hype and missed opportunities which they may regret.

Now that Golding is the new leader, some key positions might create further disunity. Three of the four vice-presidents supported Lisa Hanna, doesn't that speak for something? One vice-president chose not to declare who he was supporting. Public polls also spoke to Hanna's popularity outside the party, just about every Jamaican knows who she is. Hanna is the only sitting politician on either side who comes close to Prime Minister Andrew Holness in terms of popularity on social media, which speaks to her communication skills. Like her or not, when Hanna speaks, people listen. Hanna is some 10 years younger than Golding, and stood tall beside him in the recent leadership race. She won the eastern region, while Golding won western and central. Some continue to say Hanna is divisive, but an effective leader must be tough at times and stand for what he or she believes in. A leader should be a good listener and open to all views, but an effective leader cannot always play nice and be sweet.

I respect the party's democratic process and wish the party the best in its renewal, but my instincts tell me the PNP will be in Opposition for a very long time.

P Chin

chin_p@yahoo.com