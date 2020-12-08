PNP is being wrecked
Dear Editor,
In 1992, when Portia Simpson Miller was defeated by P J Patterson for presidency of the People's National Party (PNP) she immediately rallied around one leader and respected democracy.
Dr Peter Phillips, however, challenged Simpson Miller and that's where the division started in the party. The “Solid as a rock” campaign is to be blamed.
I have realised that it is the same members and supporters of that campaign who were in the OnePNP faction. It is as if they have formed another PNP.
And I then realised the same set of people supported the “Bring back the love” camp. It was just a rebrand, but still it's the same solid as a rock that has worked to destroy and wreck the noble party.
Now we have got back the PNP.
Phillips challenging a sitting leader divided the party; that is why down the stream over 140,000 PNP supporters didn't vote in the recent election. The uneducated and selfish delegates who voted Phillips in office must take responsibility for the party's dismal loss.
Peter Bunting's challenge was justified, as we have seen the result in the last general election. This cannot be denied for it is the truth.
Peter Phillips created a further mess by selecting senators without party-wide consultation, knowing full well that he was about to leave his position. Look what is happening now.
What's more, I would like to know which three PNP Members of Parliament did not sign the letter of approval for the Opposition leader.
Henry Miller
thetruthspeaks007@gmail.com
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy