PNP is being wrecked

Dear Editor,

In 1992, when Portia Simpson Miller was defeated by P J Patterson for presidency of the People's National Party (PNP) she immediately rallied around one leader and respected democracy.

Dr Peter Phillips, however, challenged Simpson Miller and that's where the division started in the party. The “Solid as a rock” campaign is to be blamed.

I have realised that it is the same members and supporters of that campaign who were in the OnePNP faction. It is as if they have formed another PNP.

And I then realised the same set of people supported the “Bring back the love” camp. It was just a rebrand, but still it's the same solid as a rock that has worked to destroy and wreck the noble party.

Now we have got back the PNP.

Phillips challenging a sitting leader divided the party; that is why down the stream over 140,000 PNP supporters didn't vote in the recent election. The uneducated and selfish delegates who voted Phillips in office must take responsibility for the party's dismal loss.

Peter Bunting's challenge was justified, as we have seen the result in the last general election. This cannot be denied for it is the truth.

Peter Phillips created a further mess by selecting senators without party-wide consultation, knowing full well that he was about to leave his position. Look what is happening now.

What's more, I would like to know which three PNP Members of Parliament did not sign the letter of approval for the Opposition leader.

Henry Miller

thetruthspeaks007@gmail.com