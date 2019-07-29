PNP's fight against NIDS rooted in petty politics

Dear Editor,

Chief Justice Brian Sykes and his justices struck down the national identification system (NIDS) initiative on constitutional grounds. My question to them, however, is: What constitutional rights are being violated by NIDS?

I know Attorney General Marlene Malahoo Forte blew the court appearance in defence of the initiative, but the justices should have done their homework and researched the Bill for specifics to see how well similar systems have worked in other countries and the purpose for which it was intended here.

The Opposition People's National Party (PNP), as a Government-in-waiting, has been disgraceful in how it challenged the NIDS project. Why would you seek to disrupt something that would bring so much benefit to the country?

NIDS was the brainchild of the PNP as far back as 1970. In 2012 there was a three-day NIDS seminar, and the following statement was made: “There is a need to fast-track the implementation of the system.”

Do you know who hosted the seminar, and to whom this quotation can be attributed? Former PNP president and prime minister, Portia Simpson Miller!

This is why my heart bleeds for Jamaica, because leading the charge against NIDS are Julian Robinson and Jennifer Housen, two younger, supposedly enlightened members of the PNP — a party that traditionally placed the interest of the Jamaican people above narrow party politics.

What's at play here is the same old destructive and selfish petty party squabbling; the interest of the people be damned!

Sykes and those of his ilk should have seen that undercurrent in the spurious and frivolous lawsuit brought by the younger members of the PNP, and ought to have ruled on the basis of thorough research on the potential benefits of the programme and how well it has been working in other countries.

Jamaica is more or less a failed State, because our so-called leaders are rote learners and not critical thinkers. You then sprinkle in “die-hearted” party politics and selfishness and you will see why Jamaica will never progress.

A great part of the world has embraced programmes similar to NIDS, except we the rebellious slaves. This is frustrating as the country needs this programme.

The PNP deserves to remain politically extinct, and Jamaican citizens should make sure this is so.

Paul Haye

Haye_p@yahoo.com