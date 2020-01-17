PNP wants pay raise, but bad talk $1.5-m tax break

Dear Editor,

It seems like the People's National Party (PNP) cannot get over the Government's successful implementation of the $1.5-million tax break for PAYE workers as it promised. It's stuck in the PNP's proverbial craw and can't come out.

If it weren't so the party's general secretary would not have brought it up recently at their post-retreat media briefing.

Now, I have always maintained that the PNP is a unique set of well-trained hypocrites. While attacking the $1.5-million tax break, Julian Robinson said it widened income inequality because it was funded by taxes. As if the good Lord up above wasn't too impressed with him, so then came Member of Parliament Robert Pickersgill to raise cane in the Lower House arguing for a raise in salary.

Now the hypocrisy comes floating up like oil on water. If income inequality has been exacerbated by the $1.5-million tax break, which as they said was funded by taxes, won't a raise in the salaries of Members of Parliament have to be funded by taxes as well?

And if raising taxes makes people poorer, then how on Earth are they claiming they will fix income inequality while advocating for policies that, according to their logic, will exacerbate the problem they claim to want to fix? How?

They can't have it both ways. This tactic by the PNP must be firmly rejected by the public.

Fabian Lewis

