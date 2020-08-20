Poor choices, Brogad

Dear Editor,

I saw pictures yesterday of Prime Minister Andrew Holness's motorcade when going to be nominated and I was forced to shake my head in absolute dismay and disbelief. ‎What kind of example was that?

Why should Jamaicans listen to his constant admonition about the importance of wearing masks and social distancing when the very example that the prime minister and his followers set on nomination day was contrary to all of this?

Were those actually people sitting in an open car trunk travelling in Brogad's motorcade? Seriously, Prime Minister? And still you want us to take you seriously when you lecture us on the road code and how people in breach who put the lives of others at risk will be prosecuted? Shame!

It is bad enough that the prime minister has curtailed the states of emergency solely because he is seeking his second term. Bad enough that he has called an election during a COVID-19 spike, putting lives at risk as he seeks to save his own political life. But, all that said, the example on nomination day was shocking and he should take a good look in the mirror and repent for his sins against the people who elected him to serve and protect them.

It should not be politics over all else, Brogad, but some of us are not fooled by what it is you seek to portray. The day of reckoning is nigh.

Joshua Lambert

lambertjoshua932@gmail.com