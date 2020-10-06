Poor man deserves a space at tech table
Dear Editor,
COVID-19 has reinforced the view presented by historian Philip Curtin of two Jamaicas.
Curtin's analysis ended in 1865. However, the reality of the inequalities in this society still continues today.
Today many households have no access to the Internet and computer devices. In fact, many cannot afford data. I heard Emily Shields defending the telecommunications giants that they were in it to make a profit. That was the view also of Cable & Wireless. It was P J Patterson who liberated the sector so that many can have access to telephones.
I am begging this 21 per cent Government to lure an Internet provider to this island so that the poorest of the poor can access the Internet in their communities, especially those in rural Jamaica. This can be done via tax incentive, etc. It cannot be that on this day over 400 000 students will not have access to online classes while the children of the selfish, crab-like, and downright hypocritical middle and upper classes enjoy learning. This inequality in Jamaica must stop! The poor man deserves a space at the technological table.
Oneil Hall
oneil.hall@hotmail.com
