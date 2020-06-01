Dear Editor,

I never thought I'd be using the popular lyrics from Bounty Killer, “Poor people fed up!”, to address an international problem. What is happening in the US was coming from a long time; it was just a matter of time.

I see a concoction of grief, sadness, and pent-up rage. The only way to calm the masses is by charging and incarcerating the police who knelt in George Floyd's neck for second-degree murder. A real charge!

His act was deliberate, charge him to indicate that you are serious in holding him accountable for his actions.

Withdraw the 'fake' medical report. I'm not a doctor, and I know it is crap.

Charge the other three police officers now with either aiding and abetting, neglecting duty, or dereliction of duty. Do it fast! Why the wait?

Additionally, there should also be an emergency meeting of legislators to point out that the laws will be amended to address how police treat people and how they will be held accountable going forward. It's not hard to see that people are fed up.

Nothing will come of all this destruction if the powers that be do not make significant changes quickly. Things cannot continue the way they are. Enough is enough! The world saw the killing of an innocent man caught on a phone camera yet it took days to charge the clear aggressor for the crime. Then to exacerbate the incident you have a trained doctor coming out to give a report that the man died from a medical condition. Really?!

The officer seemingly chose to discard his training and become a rogue.

The police in the US need to learn to display self-control when dealing with black people. They cannot continue to harass one set of people and not expect them to stand up for themselves, or each other, one day. The bully will never stop beating on the weaker person until the one day enough becomes enough.

Did all of this have to happen to bring awareness to the age-old problem of racism, profiling, blatant abuse of police and State power, and the constant letting off the hook of police officers who are clearly guilty of committing crimes against unharmed, innocent people?

I'm not saying only black life matters; I am saying all lives matters! Treat others as you would like to be treated.

The sooner the leaders of the country realise this the sooner the protests will stop.

Do what must be done to get peace, but there can be no peace without justice. Do it swiftly. Speak to the police and let them know that the time for bad behaviour is gone.

Finally, stop taking the onlooking public for idiots. It's obvious poor people fed up!

Joseph Edwards

jdocforreal@gmail.com