Poor road construction and the NWA's hogwash

Jamaicans who mean this country well must, we believe, feel drained by the repeated nonchalance that greets their cries for strict monitoring of the work done by people who benefit from the public purse, and that such individuals be held to account for shoddy output.

The impression we get from the authorities is that they see nothing significantly wrong with State funds being paid to individuals who deliver insubstantial work and, in even more dire cases, no work at all. To do otherwise, it seems, will have a negative impact on votes.

What is basically at play here is a legitimising of corruption, which is now so ingrained in our culture that successive public opinion polls have found that the issue is of no great moment to Jamaicans.

That much was obvious from the Jamaica Observer/Bill Johnson Poll conducted in July this year, which told us that a mere seven per cent of respondents thought that corruption was a pressing problem facing the country.

We are moved to examine this issue because of the tremendous damage done to roads from rains associated with Tropical Storm Zeta just over a week ago. Prime Minister Andrew Holness has since informed the country that preliminary estimates indicate that almost $2 billion will be needed for the clearance of blocked thoroughfares, drain cleaning, restoration of access to several corridors, and patching.

That $2-billi on bill, we expect, will grow, given the additional rain being dumped on the island by the outer bands of the latest tropical cyclone this season — Hurricane Eta.

While we cannot prevent the forces of nature from inflicting damage to our country, we maintain that our infrastructure should be of such soundness that we are not forced to find billions of dollars to fund repairs each time there is heavy rain.

The damage to roads, in particular, from last week's rains, is scandalous. Many are relatively new roads for which large sums of money were paid, but it is obvious that they were not properly constructed. Who, therefore, should be held to account for these acts of iniquity?

We listened in amazement as an official of the National Works Agency (NWA) sought, last week, to defend the integrity of the work that went into many of these roads that have been so badly eroded by the rain. According to the NWA official, the roads suffered this type of damage because the country has not received such sustained rainfall in many years. Hogwash!

We have stated in this space before that the NWA needs to be schooled in the art of building roads by the French construction company Bouygues, which built two legs of Highway 2000. Those roads have stood up to the elements over time.

Instead of adopting Bouygues' road construction methodology we are basically happy with wasting money by placing thin l ayers of asphalt on insubstantial layers of marl.

Many years ago, Dr Peter Phillips, in his role as transport and works minister, had proposed a system under which a contractor would, from his payment, be legally obligated to fund the repairs of roads that go bad within a specific time after delivery. It makes sense, and should be revisited.