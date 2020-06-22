Portland deserves better

Dear Editor,

It's time for Daryl Vaz to resign. He has been embroiled in several scandals ranging from the Rooms on the Beach sale, where prime waterfront real estate was allegedly sold below market value, to now the bid to lease 7.7 acres of land for the bargain price of only $120,000 per year.

Furthermore, Vaz who lost his US visa under mysterious circumstances, promised he would resign if his visa was not reinstated. After several months, even though his visa has not been reinstated, he has not resigned: Vaz is still the Member of Parliament for Portland Western.

As many people can attest, Portland is one of the most beautiful parishes in the country; from her cool mountainous terrain to the picturesque Frenchman's Cove, where the river meets the Caribbean Sea. As a former clerk of court for the parish, I had the opportunity to explore Portland and to interact with some of Jamaica's most professional civil servants and the most considerate police officers. Additionally, the people of Portland are some of the friendliest I have ever met. They now have to contend with the coronavirus outbreak, the lack of tourists, and even fewer job opportunities. They shouldn't also have to contend with a Member of Parliament that doesn't appear to be focused on their needs. The hard-working, good-natured people of Portland deserve better.

Tasha C Rodney

Attorney

Miami, Florida, USA

trodney@therodneylawfirm.com