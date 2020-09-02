Portmore's choice of invisible man or a ghost

Dear Editor,

As a resident of Portmore (St Catherine Southern) since the 1990s, I have only known one Member of Parliament Fitz A Jackson. Having matured from a child to an adult I have come to appreciate the importance of my involvement in the political process and I am now actively looking to exercise my franchise in the upcoming election.

That said, I have been taking a long, hard look at my elected representative and I have found myself at a loss. When it comes to identifying what exactly Fitz Jackson has done to warrant six continuous terms in the House of Representatives on behalf of the Portmore community I am left looking without success.

This is not an attempt to be facetious, I honestly and genuinely cannot point to anything and say with conviction, “Mr Jackson did that.”

Beyond that, in the entire time I have lived in Portmore my eyes have only beheld him twice in person in the area. That is by virtue of my job giving reason to keep track of the activities of notable members of society.

Jackson makes the news cycle regularly for his opinions on political issues, or others of national interest, but he is often absent in relation to issues of interest to Portmore. Even in the midst of the recent lockdown caused by COVID-19 he was conspicuously missing in action. Not even whispered offers of support or assistance, at least, nothing I've heard of. What I have observed, however, are established church groups and generous individuals stepping up to look after the shut-ins and the otherwise vulnerable.

To give due credit, we heard his voice in the community via town crier three weeks after the work-at-home order was given, urging community members to practise the various safety measures. I suppose that helped, somewhat. I have also heard town criers consistently since the election has been called.

Before the usual political tribalists get their daggers ready, let me say that this is not an only-bash-Fitz-Jackson piece, as I hold the Jamaica Labour Party's (JLP) performance in the community in even less esteem than I do his. One need only have a look at the state of the JLP's constituency office — a broken-down container, whose only signs of life are the duppy cotton plants dotting its front yard. In the election season, the yard has been cleared of the weeds, paint brightened the spaceand caretaker Delroy Dobney proffered as the candidate.

Now, faced with an invisible man and a ghost as my only options, what can I do with my vote?

To the credit of its citizens, Portmore has continued to grow despite its weak political direction, but the situation has left me wondering how much better the community would be if it had stronger, more strident representation. It would be the best community in the Caribbean, easily.

I demand better representation from both sides in this contest. Portmore continues to be victimised. If capitalism has taught us anything, it is that when equally interested parties compete to gain an advantage to customers it drives innovation and performance and the customers always benefit. It would be good if that could be said of the beautiful Sunshine City.

Looking For A Candidate

uashleigh@gmail.com