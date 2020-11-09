Pray Trump changes his ways instead

Dear Editor,

It is with amazement and disappointment that I read an article in The Agenda magazine of the Sunday Observer of November 8, 2020, entitled 'I pray Trump gets a second term'. I felt the need to respond as this author is a senior pastor of a popular church in Jamaica. I wonder what falsehoods and misinformation this gentleman is spreading to his congregation.

He claims that Donald Trump has demonstrated that his word can be trusted. Nothing which Trump says can be trusted, and this has been well documented by the US media. In his four years as president the media have documented over 25,000 lies and false claims made by him.

As a medical doctor I shudder at the lies and misinformation which Trump continues to spread about the novel coronavirus pandemic. While indicating in interviews that he is aware of the seriousness of COVID-19, he tells the American public that it is just like the flu and that it will go away. His reckless behaviour of holding huge rallies in the midst of the pandemic and encouraging his supporters not to wear masks is responsible for many of the COVID-19-related deaths in the US. His misinformation about a vaccine, his denigration of public health institutions in the US, and his 'America first' policy is also responsible for the rampant spread of virus worldwide.

In addition to his lies, Trump's ungodly behaviour towards his fellow human beings goes against the teachings of Christ and Christianity. He boasts about assaulting women, supports white supremacists, and shows no empathy for the black and brown people being killed by police in the US because of systemic racism. He is a threat to decency and world peace.

As I write this, by refusing to agree to a peaceful transfer of power he threatens American democracy, and therefore democracy around the world.

This pastor should not be praying for a second term for Donald Trump, but for him to change his ways and repent his sins. If he does not do this he is destined to burn.

Archibald McDonald

Kingston 10

amcdon5228@aol.com

See related article: