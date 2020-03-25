Prayer warriors have no less access to the throne of God at home

Dear Editor,

I write in response to a letter which was published in the Jamaica Observer on March 23, 2020 with the headline 'Is it a good move for churches to close their doors against coronavirus?'

My answer is: Yes! The churches should close their doors against the coronavirus or limit the number of worshippers allowed to congregate.

Many people tend to be conflicted about the Church's response to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). It was just a few days ago that the saying 'God is my sanitiser' was trending.

Quite a few members of the Christian community have opted to exempt themselves from adhering to guidelines from the authorities. According to the writer, Prophetess Christine McLean is one such individual.

I bow my head in anguish as I struggle to rationalise the logic that breeds such irresponsible behaviour under the guise of relentless faith.

I wish to ask these questions of Christians who are of this view: What does the voice of God say in all of this? Why do you believe that the voice of God conflicts with the voice of the Government in this crisis? Is it not God who appoints governments?

As a Christian, I recognise reasoning as a source of theology, which, along with tradition and experience, cannot conflict with scripture as the supreme authority. Therefore, excuse my refusal to quote scripture at this point when I suggest that we have an obligation as Christians to respect the rule of law.

More specifically, at this time, we are obligated to comply with orders from the Government that will slow the spread of this deadly disease. This obligation is not just a Christian one, it is a moral one too.

Prophets, prophetesses, prayer warriors, and mountain-moving believers have no less access to the throne of God at home than they do in their houses of worship. More, now than ever, God calls us as Christians to exercise the kind of faith which demonstrates expectant hope for an end to this crisis.

I agree with the learned prophetess that only Jesus can help this situation. However, we who believe this fact should not put ourselves in a position to be exposed to or infect others with COVID-19. Propagation of the virus is guaranteed to have devastating rippling effects on lives and livelihood.

Devon Malcolm Brewster

dmalcolm.brewster@gmail.com