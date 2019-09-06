Prayers and support for the people of The Bahamas

Dear Editor,

The Jamaica Council of Churches (JCC) extends deepest sympathy to and prayers for the people of The Bahamas on account of the severe impact of Hurricane Dorian.

The JCC grieves with those who have lost loved ones. We can't begin to imagine the level of devastation that has occurred and what it will require for people to rebuild their lives. However, we believe that our faith in the Almighty God, and the resilience and creativity of the people of our Caribbean region will serve to inspire the people of The Bahamas to rise from the “ashes” into a glorious future.

The JCC stands ready to support the rebuilding efforts as best as possible.

The council commends all the governments of the region and other agencies that have already begun to mobilise a humanitarian response. The JCC calls upon our members, and those of the wider church community, to support the response efforts. The JCC encourages individuals to access the opportunities for response through our member churches, which include the Salvation Army, regional and international church bodies, or any other reputable initiatives being undertaken.

We advise that cash donations may prove more helpful in the immediate response.

Rev Gary Harriott

General secretary

Jamaica Council of Churches

communications.jcc@gmail.com