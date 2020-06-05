Prison no place for mentally ill people

That Mr Noel Chambers died in the Tower Street Adult Correctional Centre after spending 40 years there without being tried is indeed tragic. Even more crushing is the skeletal state of his body at the time of his passing. It suggested that Mr Chambers was either subjected to some amount of starvation or he became so depressed that he ate very little.

The unfortunate and uncomfortable reality, though, is that Mr Chambers' experience — locked away because he was deemed unfit to plead — is not unique. And even the cases of the 146 people who the Independent Commission of Investigations told us are now in prisons at the governor general's discretion, because they were deemed unfit to plead, are not new.

With the exposure of each case the country engages in a lot of hand-wringing, almost to the point of flagellation, after which the hysteria subsides and the matter is forgotten... until the next case is made public.

In October 2003, when Mr Gladstone Ricketts was finally freed from prison after spending 28 years without being tried, there was a big hue and cry. The same obtained when Mr Errol Campbell was released 24 years after being charged with murder in relation to the killing of a policeman, but was never tried.

That same year the case of Mr Ivan Nettleford, who had been forgotten in the prison system for over 27 years, was highlighted. Mr Nettleford's case resulted in the establishment of a programme to ensure the release of prison inmates designated unfit to plead. Of 73 such inmates who were identified, most of them mentally ill, just under 31 were released.

However, two years later the programme stalled because, according to correctional service officials, some inmates had nowhere to go, and families claimed that they had no means to provide accommodation for them.

In July 2007 we recall how astonished people inside the Half-Way-Tree Resident Magistrate's court were on hearing the cases of two men — Mr Charles Exieto and Mr Sean Edwards — who languished in State custody for a combined seven years without being sentenced because they had been forgotten by the authorities.

Then there was the case of Mr Delroy McIntosh, a mentally challenged man who was freed when he appeared in the Savanna-la-Mar RM Court in May 2015 after spending nearly 25 years in prison awaiting trial for possession of a small quantity of ganja.

In August 2015, the ministries of justice, health, and national security announced they were collaborating to identify facilities to house mentally ill inmates kept at correctional facilities because they have no relatives to take them. The development, the State officials said, was part of a new thrust to address the situation.

In April 2017 Senator Pearnel Charles Jr, as junior minister in the national security ministry, stated that the Government would be putting measures in place to deal with mentally ill people in lock-ups.

He also spoke to an intention to “amend legislation to address the criminal justice process to determine how to refer mentally ill arrestees and offenders to various treatment programmes”.

The matter of how we treat the mentally ill who have run afoul of the law has been dragging for years. Ideally, they should not be put in prison. What they need is health care.

Can we find the compassion and will to end this shame?