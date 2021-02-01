Private sector's vaccine offer a good move

This newspaper welcomes last week's announcement by the Jamaican business sector that it has offered to partner with the Government “in the National Coronavirus Vaccination Programme, as part of efforts to steer Jamaica towards economic recovery”.

We are told that the Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica, Jamaica Manufacturers and Exporters Association, and Jamaica Chamber of Commerce “all reached out to Health and Wellness Minister Dr Christopher Tufton to indicate their willingness to work with the Government to achieve the requisite herd immunity of the population and the early return to a more productive economy”.

Readers will recall that the Government has pledged to implement a vaccination programme that will target at least 16 per cent of the population this year. Critics, including the political Opposition, have argued that is not good enough.

However, the Government has said that, realistically, vaccines are just not available in sufficient quantities — given the huge demand globally — for it to make a more optimistic projection. Recent reports of shortfalls in production of the newly developed vaccines will only worsen that situation.

Business leaders stated the obvious that “a successful [vaccine] deployment programme requires a unified national approach and the mobilisation of all available physical, human and technological resources, as well as strong marketing and communication skills, the effective achievement of which will require strong public and private sector partnership”.

We note a recommendation from the private sector leaders that they be allowed to import their “own supply of vaccines for deployment through the private health care network”.

Obviously, any such initiative will require close cooperation with, and monitoring by the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

What's clear is that, such is the strain on the national economy, the Government will need all the help it can get. Readers will note that only recently Finance Minister Dr Nigel Clarke announced budget cuts of $3.5 billion brought on by COVID-19-induced revenue shortfalls.

And, as if the situation wasn't bad enough, news came Friday that Canada — Jamaica's second largest tourism source — has suspended flights to and from so-called 'sun' destinations in the Caribbean and Mexico for three months starting yesterday, because of fears about COVID-19 variants.

We note that Hawaii — a 'sun' destination in the southern Pacific — appears to have escaped the flight suspension. We presume that's because it is part of the US, Canada's closest neighbour and biggest trading/economic partner.

Britain had already closed its borders because of a huge surge in the virus, as well as fears about variants, and we have to agree with south coast hotelier Mr Jason Henzell about the “real” possibility that the US might act in similar fashion soon.

After all, new US President Mr Joe Biden was elected largely on the back of his pledge to strive to bring COVID-19 to heel there. He has already taken decisive steps in that direction.

Readers will recall that the US — by far Jamaica's largest tourism source — is the country listed as having suffered most deaths from COVID 19, more than 400,000.

This newspaper believes that what it all means for Jamaica and the wider Caribbean, so heavily dependent on tourism, is that life is about to get much harder, before it gets better.