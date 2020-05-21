Professor Hickling was a visionary
Dear Editor,
The Jamaican Psychological Society (JamPsych) recognises the transition of professor of psychiatry Frederick Hickling during his 74th year on this Earth.
Professor Hickling was a staunch advocate for mental health in Jamaica since the 1960s. As a psychiatrist, he has always understood and respected the value of psychology and emphasised psychotherapy skills in his psychiatric practice.
Over his distinguished career, from his collaborations in research and practice with clinical psychologist Dr Ruth Doorbar to his time at Bellevue Hospital in the 1970s, to his development of the cultural therapy approach and psychohistoriography using dance, music, poetry, art, and drama with patients, to his tenure as head of psychiatry at the University Hospital of the West Indies in the early 2000s, then his 'Dream A World' programme in primary schools in Jamaica, Professor Hickling collaborated with psychologists in many interventions, including innovative programmes in some of our most challenged communities.
He was always controversial and always supportive of research and growth and was a mentor to many in the field of mental health.
Professor Hickling was a brilliant orator and visionary. He made a significant contribution to the understanding of how history, especially slavery, has shaped the Jamaican psyche.
We give thanks for his life and know that he rests in power.
Rosemarie Chung Voordouw
JamPsych Chair, Public Relations
jampsychpublicrelations@gmail.com
