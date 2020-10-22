Prompt, impartial solution to woes

Dear Editor,

We are in close communication with the Nigerian Government and following with deep concern of the alarming reports of attacks on demonstrators in Lagos and other parts of Nigeria.

The Commonwealth strongly condemns the escalation of violence resulting in deaths in Lekki district in Lagos and other parts of Nigeria. The right to peaceful demonstrations and freedom of assembly are constitutionally protected rights and should be respected by all at all times. The perpetrators of these cowardly acts must be held accountable in accordance with the law.

We note that an investigation has been ordered into these egregious human rights violations. Any investigation should be prompt and impartial, and the findings made public. We encourage a lasting solution that places the interests of all Nigerians above all other considerations.

I extend our deepest condolence to the bereaved families and all those who have suffered during this difficult time.

We stand ready to offer any assistance towards a prompt and peaceful resolution. The whole Commonwealth family stands in solidarity with the people of Nigeria.

Patricia Scotland

Secretary General

The Commonwealth