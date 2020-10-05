Protect the elderly from COVID-19

Dear Editor,

Recently I came across a tweet from a Jamaican doctor who pointed out that tears came to her eyes as she treated an elderly man who was confused as to how he had contracted COVID-19 when he didn't leave his home. Obviously someone who lives there or visited passed it on to him, and that is very unfortunate.

COVID-19 is no respecter of age. However, the information out there suggests that the elderly, as well as those with comorbidities, are at high risk.

The deaths in Jamaica have increased significantly over the past few weeks, the majority of which have been individuals in the older age groups.

The existing Government of Jamaica protocol dictates that people 70 years and over should remain at home. If they adhere to this protocol it means others outside that category will need to assist them in a variety of ways. This reality demands a high level of responsibility from the rest of us, and it is two-fold: We must be vigilant in protecting ourselves out there, and we must also protect them whenever we come in contact.

This so-called 'new normal' is taking a toll on us. Wearing a mask is not easy. We sometimes forget to keep our three feet to six feet distance from each other. We do not always want to stay home. Sometimes we miss our relatives. We long for the hugs. But close your eyes for a moment and imagine your loved one in that casket and think about the possibility that your actions shortened their days on earth. That scenario, I believe, is more painful to live with than the discomforts that have been caused by this pandemic.

They say, “Once a man, twice a child.” Just as we protect our children, we must also protect our parents and grandparents. If not for ourselves, do what is right for the ones we love. Stay safe.

Suzette Campbell

suzette.prguru@gmail.com