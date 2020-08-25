Prudence in postponing 'back-to-school'

The saying, “Wisdom is the power to see the truth without attempting to fit it into any mould” seems most appropriate in the wake of last week's announcement that the start of the 2020/21 academic year will be postponed.

Admittedly, the nation had been gingerly approaching the usual September start to the school year. Administrators had, no doubt, been feverishly putting in as many regulations as resources allowed to protect both staff and students. But, with the number of active COVID-19 cases increasing daily, such plans needed to be made more secure.

Some quarters — included here are officials at the Ministry of Education — held the view that, even though the marauding novel coronavirus had impacted everything else, schools should swing wide the gates as usual come September morning, and they issued circular after circular to press the point. However, the whispers of dissent grew louder and wisdom seemed to derail that mission.

In truth, we had only need look around to see where others had hit the wall with the reopening of schools.

In May, armed with sanitisation and distancing protocols, schools in France reopened. Within a week Education Minister Jean-Michel Blanquer sounded the alarm that the return had put some children in new danger of contamination. The domino effect of school closures started.

As well, a CBS News report in the US a few weeks ago indicated that nearly 100,000 children tested positive for the coronavirus in the last two weeks of July, a new study from the American Academy of Pediatrics found.

Yes, Jamaica has been successful in ways others have not, but nothing achieved to date suggests that we can throw caution to the wind.

With the best of intentions for the return to regular tuition, wisdom must prevail.

Unequivocally, children are less likely to be compliant with rules of mask-wearing, social distancing and frequent hand sanitisation — the tools advised by Ministry of Health and medical officials. This, in itself, would make schools a hotbed for outbreak.

Add to that the various opportunities for exposure between the homes from which they come and the multiplicity of routes to school, with the many surfaces touched, and the risks increase exponentially.

Still, it is hoped that, although some reprieve may have been gained with the postponement, school officials will not taper the intensity with which they sought to create safe spaces and multi-modal contact with their pupils. Schools will have to reopen.

Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Christopher Tufton's words come readily to mind that there is no magic wand to wave off the threat of the coronavirus. “The coronavirus is going to be around for a very long time,” he said. “We have to learn to live with it.”

The postponement provides just enough time for school plants to be decontaminated from any misbehaviour during the election activities that will take place there. It will also give time for any new COVID-19 cases that may have resulted from electioneering to pass through the cover of incubation and show themselves.

Some say the writing had been on the wall and the State should have made this decision long before, but, at this point, how Minister of Education Karl Samuda and his team arrived at this new October 5 date is irrelevant. We see the prudence in it.