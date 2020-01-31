PSIs improving standard of used vehicle imports

Dear Editor,

When launched on February 1, 2018 by the Trade Board Limited, on behalf of the Government of Jamaica, used motor vehicle pre-shipment inspection (PSI) was seen by many industry players as an unnecessary, bureaucratic step. Despite this, the programme has been notably successful with some industry players subsequently recognising the benefits of PSI.

Historically, Jamaica became the first Caribbean country to launch such a programme, with The Bahamas following suit one year later in 2019.

As the title suggests, used motor vehicle PSI entails the physical inspection of used motor vehicles by an expert independent third-party assessor agent prior to the vehicles being loaded onto vessels to be transported to Jamaica. Autoterminal Japan Limited (ATJ) was contracted through The Trade Board Limited, on behalf of the Government of Jamaica, to conduct such inspections. Although headquartered in Japan, ATJ also has strategic PSI inspection points in other countries, such as the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Singapore, and the USA, with inspection points determined based on the volume of demand for exports to Jamaica.

Pre-shipment inspection is aimed at consumer protection, environmental protection, and fair trade. The due diligence process looks at a number of key metrics, including history of vehicle, age of vehicle, roadworthiness, accurate odometer reading and critically, ensures the absence of biological contaminants (on June 1, 2019, the Trade Board Limited added the sanitisation component of PSI, thus ensuring that vehicles, especially those from agricultural areas, are treated to prevent the spread of agricultural pests and diseases).

PSI has prevented undervaluation of vehicle invoices, entry of stolen vehicles into the national feet, odometer fraud, faulty vehicles, and pests and diseases being imported. Prior to the implementation of PSI, used vehicles were being imported “sight unseen” with the possibility of questionable odometer readings, faulty parts, tyres, inter alia. Thus, PSI represents considerable action and initiative by the Jamaican Government on behalf of its citizens.

An assessment of used motor vehicle licences issued by The Trade Board Limited revealed that licences were approved for 37,511 used units during 2018, the year in which PSI was instituted. This figure represented a decline from 41,194 units in 2017. However, there was a subsequent recovery in volume with 44,550 used units being approved in 2019. This confirms that the used motor vehicle industry in Jamaica is growing steadily, with the added benefit of enhanced quality. While acknowledging that there were delays experienced by dealers and importers in the initial PSI phase, the issues nowadays are by comparison less frequent and less critical. As such, all in all, PSI has been of appreciable benefit to importers, whether dealers or individual consumers, the environment, the agricultural sector and the economy.

Douglas Webster,

Trade administrator/CEO

The Trade Board Limited

dwebster@tradeboard.gov.jm