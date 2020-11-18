Puerto Bueno at risk!

Dear Editor,

I have always been passionate about my environment and what I can do to help it. For this reason I want to be an environmental consultant. To say I am concerned would be an understatement.

The fact that Puerto Bueno is home to endemic and endangered species should be reason enough to help persuade the Jamaica Government to not mine the area. The National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA) has done an environmental impact assessment and has denied the enviro permit, so why has the Government gone against the experts' advice?

The Government undermining NEPA's advice defeats NEPA's purpose. In the long run, the communities in and around Bengal, St Ann, will suffer. People's livelihoods and businesses in general will all be affected.

Yes, they said only 123 acres will be mined, but we both know that may not be so. Just like what they are doing in the Cockpit Country they will gradually expand without people knowing.

We are already facing climate change, removing 123 acres of trees certainly will not reduce our carbon footprint and, in the long run, will cost us millions, if not billions of dollars.

I plead to you, please help. Please use your platforms to create awareness. We cannot afford for Jamaica's diverse flora and fauna to be destroyed.

Did you know that Jamaica once had monkeys? Due to so-called development and other factors they died out.

Right now Grenada is facing something similar; the Grenada Dove is endemic to Grenada. It is their national bird and it is critically endangered. We do not want that to happen to any of our endemic species, now do we?

Sustainable development is to have economic development without deteriorating natural resources so that future generations can be able to use it also. Having a short-term economic boost and depleting our natural resources does not seem sustainable to me.

Following up on the news, I haven't encountered one way in which they will try to save the animals or plants that reside in the Puerto Bueno Mountains. They could utilise ex-situ methods such as zoos and botanical gardens, but even then it is expensive and has its limitations.

The best thing to do is to let Puerto Bueno be; it poses too much risk, and Jamaica will not be able to do damage control.

#savepuertobueno

VSR

Student

Montego Bay Community College

simoyabarrett@gmail.com